OTTAWA -- One person has been transported to hospital after an evening shooting in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call on Woodroffe Avenue, near Baseline Road, just after 7 p.m. Sunday. There was a large police presence at the intersection of Woodroffe and Baseline at 8 p.m., with police tape blocking off a section of Woodroffe.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa one person was transported to hospital. There was no word on the extent of the injuries.

Woodroffe Avenue is closed between Baseline Road and Highway 417 for the investigation. Ontario Provincial Police say the Highway 417 eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue is also closed.

This is the fourth shooting in five days in the city of Ottawa. Four people have been killed in shootings since Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Abdulqadir Yusuf, 22, of Ottawa was found dead inside a vehicle on Palmerston Drive. Police believe he died of a gunshot wound.

On Friday, Abdulaziz Abdullah, 34, and Mohamad Abdullah, 27, both of Ottawa were killed in a shooting in the Alta Vista Shopping Centre parking lot. A third man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, a man died after being found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Meadowbrook Road, between Ridgebrook Drive and Cyrville Road. The victim has been identified as Warsama Youssouf, 27, of Ottawa.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.