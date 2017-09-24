

Ottawa paramedics say a man believed to be in his 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a car Sunday morning.

Paramedics responded to a call at 12:32 a.m. Sunday for a pedestrian hit in Ottawa's west end.

Paramedics say a man was walking on Clyde, north of Baseline Road, when a car travelling in the southbound lane of Clyde struck him.

The man was treated for multi-system trauma and cardiac arrest.

He was transported to The Ottawa Hospital - Trauma Centre in critical condition.