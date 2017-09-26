One week after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Mexico almost beyond repair, authorities on the ground give notice they will call off the search for survivors by Thursday.

It is hard to hear news for one Ottawa woman who just returned from Mexico City with her two daughters. They lived through the two big earthquakes and aftershocks.

“It’s very hard to describe,” said Carmin Rosillo while in tears. “It’s like a horror movie over there.”

Rosillo is a well-known Zumba instructor in the Ottawa area. She was visiting her parents when the deadly rumbles started. Her family made out with minor damage to their homes, but she says she is still heartbroken and traumatized by what she witnessed.

Escape from an earthquake

“You could see the kids running, screaming, and bleeding,” she said.

But now that she is back in Ottawa, she wants to encourage everyone to help.

So far, CTV News is aware of the following:

- A Go Fund Me page has been set up

- Taco Dinner and Dance by the Mexican Association of Ottawa-Gatineau happening at Ottawa City Hall on October 6th from 6 to 10pm

- And the Mexican Red Cross is being recommended by the Mexican Embassy. Full instructions listed on their website.