OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Baseline Road Tuesday evening has died of his injuries and a 35-year-old man is now facing charges.

Emergency responders were called to a parking lot in the area of Baseline Road and Navaho Drive at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man was hit by a white 2009 Chevrolet van, according to police, and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Police described the collision as a hit-and-run in a press release Wednesday morning while announcing that charges had been laid.

Joly Bourgeois, 35, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The investigation continues and police are asking for any witnesses to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481, or by email at collisions@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.