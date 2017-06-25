Ottawa Police investigating altercation on Caldwell Ave.
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:15PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating an altercation that sent a man to hospital Sunday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on Caldwell Avenue.
Police say the injuries were considered minor and no arrests had been made.
