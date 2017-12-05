

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





RCMP in New Brunswick say an Ottawa man, wanted on a Canada-Wide arrest warrant, is in custody.

Michael Phillip Vitello disappeared in October. OPP had issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of breach of recognizance.

He had been previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder and was considered "a risk to public safety."

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Mounties say the Codiac Regional RCMP arrested the 47-year-old.

Vitello was to appear in a Moncton courtroom next week, but will instead be turned over to authorities in Ontario, according to the release.

The RCMP did not elaborate on the circumstances of Vitello's arrest in the news release. CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.