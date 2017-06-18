

Saron Fanel, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a 59-year-old man is facing charges after a two vehicle head-on collision on County Road 17, in Clarence-Rockland.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, O-P-P say a driver fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the centre line and drifted into oncoming traffic.

An Ornge helicopter airlifted one driver to the trauma centre, while the other driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.

O-P-P say both driver's, who were also the lone occupants of their vehicles, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Robert Maurice LeBlond of Ottawa is charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Careless Driving and Drive While Under Suspension.

Fire crews remain on the scene at this time.

Details on the condition of the patients has not yet been released.