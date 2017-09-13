

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa residents will be paying more to turn on the taps over the next decade.

A new report for the Environment Committee outlines proposed water and wastewater rates increases of between 4.4 per cent and 5.2 per cent a year over ten years to help cover the cost of infrastructure renewal.

Staff say the city needs to spend $2.6 billion between 2018 and 2027 on water, wastewater and storm water capital investments. The annual investment for water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure would be $240 million to $280 million a year.

Of the 2.6 billion total net capital investments need to maintain assets in a state of good repair, $2.5 billion is for renewal of infrastructure.

To help fund the plan, homeowners would see average increases of 5.2 per cent a year for water and wastewater services between 2018 and 2023. The average increase would be 4.4 per cent a year between 2023 and 2027.

The rate hike increases will be included in the 2018 City of Ottawa budget.

Staff note Toronto has approved a water and wastewater rate increase of eight per cent for 2017, while York has approved a rate increase of nine per cent.