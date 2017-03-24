

It won’t exactly be a Bed of Roses, but an Ottawa rock band is ready to Make A Memory, and perhaps even go down in a Blaze of Glory, because they are Wanted (Dead or Alive?) to perform on stage with none other than Bon Jovi.

And for you non-Bon Jovi fans…

An Ottawa rock band has won a coveted spot to open for Bon Jovi when they play in Toronto next month.

The band is called Cannons, formerly known as Autumns Cannon. They are one of thousands of bands who entered an on-line Opening Act Contest put on by Bon Jovi and Live Nation. Bon Jovi’s management selected a different band to open at each of their shows during their North American This House Is Not For Sale tour.

Cannons, as it turns out, appears to be the final band selected to perform at the final show of the contest. “Yeah, we’re feeling pretty excited,” says Cannons’ lead singer Shaun Francisco. “We’re all on cloud nine.”

Cannons guitarist and keyboard player, Marty Sobb, says he uploaded a video and bio of the band upon hearing of the contest back in January, even though he knew their chances were incredibly slim. "And kind of forgot about it,” admits Sobb.” And on Tuesday I got an email and I thought, well, this is interesting."

It’s a much-welcome opportunity for a band that’s seen its share of ups and downs. “We’ve been around for a while,” laughs Francisco.

It’s also a chance to rub shoulders with a multi-platinum-selliing, Grammy Award-winning band they practically grew up listening to. “You never think in your childhood that you’re going to be sharing a stage with somebody who’s such a world-class musician,” says Francisco. “We all feel extremely excited and honoured.”

Cannons opens for Bon Jovi at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on April 11th.

Talk about Livin’ on a Prayer.