OPP seize unrefrigerated meat destined for Ottawa
The van, destined for Ottawa, was carrying unrefrigerated and thawed chicken and meat products and was 1,700 kilograms over its registered weight limit. (OPP)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 5:18PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police seized 1.6 tonnes of meat declared unfit for consumption that was destined for Ottawa on Thursday.
Police pulled over an overloaded van around 10:15 on Thursday morning on Hwy. 401 near Mallorytown.
OPP said in a release the van was 1,700 kilograms over its registered weight limit, and had no evidence of annual inspection, no log book and no pre-trip inspection.
The van was driving unrefrigerated and thawed chicken and meat products heading for a specialty food store in Ottawa, police said.
The 41-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges. The meat was all disposed of and police are continuing their investigation.
