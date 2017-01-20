

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police seized 1.6 tonnes of meat declared unfit for consumption that was destined for Ottawa on Thursday.

Police pulled over an overloaded van around 10:15 on Thursday morning on Hwy. 401 near Mallorytown.

OPP said in a release the van was 1,700 kilograms over its registered weight limit, and had no evidence of annual inspection, no log book and no pre-trip inspection.

The van was driving unrefrigerated and thawed chicken and meat products heading for a specialty food store in Ottawa, police said.

The 41-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges. The meat was all disposed of and police are continuing their investigation.