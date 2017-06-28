

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Speeding is the number of one cause of death on OPP-patrolled roads this year.

Ontario Provincial Police say speeding has been linked with 30 road deaths, compared to 17 over the same period last year.

More than 1,400 charges have been laid across Ontario so far this year for driving 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit.

OPP officers will be focusing on speeding and aggressive driving over the Canada Day long weekend. Other forms of aggressive driving include following too closely, unsafe passing and lane changes, failing to yield right-of-way and road rage.