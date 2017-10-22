

CTV Ottawa





CTV News has learned the Ontario government will not intervene in the province-wide college strike that is set to enter its second week.

On Friday, student association leaders sent out an open letter to the government, urging the province to get college administrators and striking faculty back to the bargaining table to end a labour dispute that has seen classes cancelled at 24 colleges in Ontario.

In a statement to CTV News, advanced education minister Deb Matthews is stressing the importance of the democratic process. She says, "This Open Letter is a way students are expressing their concern and engaging in the democratic process: just as collective bargaining process is part of our democratic process. While the uncertainty students face is challenging, I want them to know that previous college strikes have not led to students losing their semester. We are hopeful that both parties will find a solution at the table that gets students back in the classroom where they belong."

The labour dispute involves more than 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians. Job security has been one of the biggest issues.

Immigration officials are reassuring international students affected by the strike, saying they will not be penalized for a delay beyond their control.

Union officials say no new talks are scheduled so far.