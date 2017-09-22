

CTV Ottawa





No one was hurt after a highrise fire in the city's east-end early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the blaze on Jasmine Crescent just after 12:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire was coming from a garbage area in the building.

Due to the number of occupants in the building, a second alarm was called in.

Crews were on site until roughly 2:00 a.m. ventilating the smoke from the area.

No injuries were reported, and there's no word yet on the cost of the damages.