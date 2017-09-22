No one hurt in two-alarm fire on Jasmine Crescent
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 5:32AM EDT
No one was hurt after a highrise fire in the city's east-end early Friday morning.
Crews were called to the blaze on Jasmine Crescent just after 12:30 a.m.
Heavy smoke and fire was coming from a garbage area in the building.
Due to the number of occupants in the building, a second alarm was called in.
Crews were on site until roughly 2:00 a.m. ventilating the smoke from the area.
No injuries were reported, and there's no word yet on the cost of the damages.