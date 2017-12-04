No injuries after fire at Queensway Carleton Hospital
Patients did not need to evacuate after a fire burned on the roof of the Queensway Carleton Hospital.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 5:47PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 4, 2017 6:00PM EST
Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt, and patients did not need to evacuate, after a fire at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.
Firefighters were called at around 4:45 p.m. Monday for a fire on the roof.
A second alarm had to be called before the fire could be declared under control.
Ottawa Police had closed roads the area.
Road closure: @QCHOttawa entrances on Baseline and Richmond due to a fire. Please avoid the area. #ottnews @OttFire— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 4, 2017
But they were quickly reopened.
All entrances to @QCHOttawa have reopened. #otttraffic— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 4, 2017
The cause of the fire is not known.