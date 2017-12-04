

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt, and patients did not need to evacuate, after a fire at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Firefighters were called at around 4:45 p.m. Monday for a fire on the roof.

A second alarm had to be called before the fire could be declared under control.

Ottawa Police had closed roads the area.

Road closure: @QCHOttawa entrances on Baseline and Richmond due to a fire. Please avoid the area. #ottnews @OttFire — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 4, 2017

But they were quickly reopened.

The cause of the fire is not known.