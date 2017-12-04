Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt, and patients did not need to evacuate, after a fire at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Firefighters were called at around 4:45 p.m. Monday for a fire on the roof.

A second alarm had to be called before the fire could be declared under control.

Ottawa Police had closed roads the area.

But they were quickly reopened.

The cause of the fire is not known.