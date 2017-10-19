

Ottawa Police are hoping you can help them track down a missing woman.

Christine Sigouin, 44, was possibly last seen on October 11th in the Somerset Street area.

She is described as being white, five feet tall with blue eyes and red shoulder length hair.

Christine's family is very concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext2355.