Man arrested after suspicious death in Pontiac
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 2:37PM EST
An arrest has been made in connection with a suspicious death in the Pontiac region.
Surete du Quebec officers were called to a home in Clarendon at about three this morning where the body of a 50-year-old man was found.
A 68-year-old man is in custody.
