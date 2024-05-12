OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Stunt driver clocked speeding 50 km/h over the limit on March Road

    The OPP charged an Ottawa driver with stunt driving in the early hours of May 12, 2024 (OPP/X) The OPP charged an Ottawa driver with stunt driving in the early hours of May 12, 2024 (OPP/X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked a driver going 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Ottawa's west-end early Sunday morning.

    The OPP says on social media the driver was caught along March Road and has been charged with stunt driving.

    "Never a good idea to listen to your passengers when they tell you to 'show us what the cars got,'" the OPP said on X.

    Ontario drivers caught stunt driving face an immediate 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

    Drivers can also face fines between $2,000 and $10,000.

