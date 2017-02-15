Kemptville OPP officer charged with assault
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 2:44PM EST
A Kemptville OPP officer has been charged with assault in relation to the arrest of a woman in November.
The Special Investigations Unit said in a news release that OPP officers received a 911 call and went to a home in North Grenville, spoke with a 53-year-old woman, then left.
A short time later, the officers returned to the home, there was an "interaction" between the officers and the woman, and she was arrested, the news release said.
Const. Thomas Hogbin, 36, is charged with one count of assault. He is due in Brockville court next month.
The SIU is Ontario's police watchdog, investigating incidents involving police where there is death or serious injury.
