Nearly a decade after three Ottawa seniors were violently killed in a crime that shocked the city, a jury has found Ian Bush guilty of murdering them.

Bush, 62, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the deaths of retired tax judge Alban Garon, his wife, Raymonde and the couple’s neighbor and friend, Marie-Claire Beniskos

The jury came to the decision after less than two hours of deliberation. Bush, a human resources consultant, had pleaded not guilty.

The June 2007 crime at a condominium building on Riverside Drive shocked Ottawa residents. Garon, 77, Raymonde, 73 and Beniskos, 78, were found beaten, bound and gagged in the Garons’ home.

The trial began in early April, and closing arguments were earlier this week.

The Crown’s case had shown Bush’s DNA was found in the form of a hair in the Garons’ condominium; an expert testified the most likely way the hair would have been left there was in a physical struggle.

