

by Chris Holski, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Hydro Ottawa pitching in to restore power in parts of the southeastern United States hit by Hurricane Irma.

The utility says it is sending 20 workers to help make repairs.

They join 175 workers from Hydro One also making the trip.

Irma has since been downgraded below tropical depression status, but millions of homes and businesses remain without power in Florida.