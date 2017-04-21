

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing nearly six weeks ago.

Police say Daphnée Couturier was last seen the morning of March 10 near Du Barry Road in Gatineau.

She is described as white, 5-foot-3 with blue eyes and blonde hair recently dyed purple and black.

Police say they're worried about her safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.