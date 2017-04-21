Gatineau Police searching for missing girl Daphnée Couturier
Daphnée Couturier, 15, went missing on March 10 and was last seen near Du Barry Road in Gatineau. (Gatineau Police)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 1:33PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2017 1:39PM EDT
Gatineau Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing nearly six weeks ago.
Police say Daphnée Couturier was last seen the morning of March 10 near Du Barry Road in Gatineau.
She is described as white, 5-foot-3 with blue eyes and blonde hair recently dyed purple and black.
Police say they're worried about her safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- City warning of spike in suspected fentanyl overdoses
- Areas across the capital region dealing with flooding
- Government says it's working to resolve massive union dues shortfall
- Dog found in Ontario after it was placed on wrong WestJet flight
- OPP in eastern Ontario seek public help to identify body of man