

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police arrested a man Thursday night for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Police say they were called just before 8:30 p.m. about an erratic driver on Jacques Cartier Street near Prince Albert Street.

Officers at the scene “quickly noticed the advance drunkenness of the driver,” police said in a release.

The 51-year-old Gatineau man’s car was seized and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.