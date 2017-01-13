Gatineau man arrested for driving at twice the legal limit
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 10:35AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 11:09AM EST
Gatineau Police arrested a man Thursday night for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
Police say they were called just before 8:30 p.m. about an erratic driver on Jacques Cartier Street near Prince Albert Street.
Officers at the scene “quickly noticed the advance drunkenness of the driver,” police said in a release.
The 51-year-old Gatineau man’s car was seized and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.
Gatineau man arrested for driving at twice the legal limit
