Four people arrested in Gatineau pot shop bust
Four people arrested during drug raid of Clinique Canna+, a cannabis shop on St. Joseph Blvd. in Gatineau.
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 11:37AM EST
Four people are in custody after Gatineau Police shut down a marijuana shop .
Police say they received a tip Tuesday about the possible sale of illegal marijuana at Clinique Canna+, a cannabis shop on St. Joseph Blvd. in Gatineau.
Officers raided the shop just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
So far no charges have been laid.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck clearing snow in Stittsville
- Four people arrested in Gatineau pot shop bust
- Man charged in connection to stabbing on Albert St.
- CRTC declares broadband internet a basic service, like telephone
- Local group struggling to keep up with demand for Christmas hampers