An early morning fire has caused more than $500,000 in damages to a Canada Post building on Heron Road.

Ottawa Fire says the blaze broke out around 6:37 Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived flames were visible on the first story and smoke was visible on the second to the fourth storey of the commercial building. Ottawa Fire says the fire was so hot a number of broken windows were reported.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than one hour

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Damages are estimated at more than $500,000. A cause has yet to be determined.