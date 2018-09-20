

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Five people were transported to hospital after a head-on crash on the Champlain Bridge.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near the entrance to Bate Island around 8:45 Wednesday night. Shortly after the crash, one of the vehicles was seen in the embankment.

Ottawa Paramedics say two people suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Three other patients were considered serious.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash backed up traffic on both sides of the interprovincial bridge.