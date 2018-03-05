Man charged with second degree murder in connection to stabbing death
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 2:50AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 6:50PM EST
Ottawa Police have charged 25 year old Miles Krzyzewski with second degree murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a car parked outside Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.
Officers were called to the mall around 10 p.m. Sunday evening for a suspicious incident complaint. One man was found suffering from undisclosed injuries. Police say the investigation led officers to a parked vehicle, where a man was found suffering from fatal stabbing injuries.
The victim has been identified as 23 year old Kalen Bryan-Bradley.
Several police vehicles surrounded a parked vehicle in the parking lot by the Walmart. A tarp was covering the driver-side window of the vehicle overnight.
This is Ottawa's seventh homicide of 2018.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.