

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged 25 year old Miles Krzyzewski with second degree murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a car parked outside Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.

Officers were called to the mall around 10 p.m. Sunday evening for a suspicious incident complaint. One man was found suffering from undisclosed injuries. Police say the investigation led officers to a parked vehicle, where a man was found suffering from fatal stabbing injuries.

The victim has been identified as 23 year old Kalen Bryan-Bradley.

Several police vehicles surrounded a parked vehicle in the parking lot by the Walmart. A tarp was covering the driver-side window of the vehicle overnight.

This is Ottawa's seventh homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.