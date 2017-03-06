

CTV Ottawa





One man was killed early Monday afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a dump truck in Navan.

Police say the collision took place after 1p.m. at the corner of Navan Road and Milton Road.

The driver of the small car was trapped in the car but was deceased at the scene. The car was covered by a blue tarp during the police investigation.

Paramedics say the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

More to come.