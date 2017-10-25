

The Canadian Press





It could be considered good news, a sign that the government is taking the problems of the Phoenix Pay System seriously, or it could be a sign of how much work is left to be done.

A line at the back of the federal government's fall fiscal update shows that the feds have budgeted an additional $93 million to be spent on fixing the pay system this fiscal year and an extra $6 million per year in each additional year until the 2022-23 fiscal year.

All of this extra money is new funding that was not included in the budget that was tabled on March 22.

The update says that the money is, "Funding to address critical challenges with the Government of Canada's pay system." That includes special payments to hire and retain pay specialists.