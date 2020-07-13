OTTAWA -- It will be a cloudy and humid start to the work week in Ottawa, with a chance of rain.

Environment Canada’s forecast says it will be a mainly cloudy day today, with a chance of rain today and tonight.

Heading into the weekend, Environment Canada warned Ottawa could receive up to 100 millimetres of rain as the remnants of a tropical storm moved through the area, but only 6 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport this weekend.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast:

Today: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 26C, with the humidex it will feel like 31.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 17C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 27C, with the humidex it will feel like 31.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 25C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29C