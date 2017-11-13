Crash between car and truck sends two to hospital
A badly damaged car is seen after a head-on crash that injured two people south of Manotick on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 8:27PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 2:08PM EST
Ottawa Paramedics say two people have been injured after a head-on crash south of Manotick
The crash between a car and a truck has left a woman in her 50s in serious but stable condition, and a man in his 20s in stable condition.
17:09: MVC on POW, truck vs car. Male 20s stable condition and female 50s in serious but stable condition. Extrication by @OttFire.— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) November 13, 2017
Collision sur POW. Camion vs auto. H20s en cond. stable et F50s en cond. sérieuse mais stable. Extrication par @IncendiesOttawa.#Ottnews pic.twitter.com/00WgqykTDM
It happened on Prince of Wales Drive, between Carsonby Road and Ormond Road late Monday afternoon.
Ottawa Police are investigating.
Ottawa Paramedics say Ottawa Firefighters were also called in, to help extricate trapped patients.