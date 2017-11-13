Ottawa Paramedics say two people have been injured after a head-on crash south of Manotick

The crash between a car and a truck has left a woman in her 50s in serious but stable condition, and a man in his 20s in stable condition.

It happened on Prince of Wales Drive, between Carsonby Road and Ormond Road late Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Police are investigating.

Ottawa Paramedics say Ottawa Firefighters were also called in, to help extricate trapped patients.