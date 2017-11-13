

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say two people have been injured after a head-on crash south of Manotick

The crash between a car and a truck has left a woman in her 50s in serious but stable condition, and a man in his 20s in stable condition.

17:09: MVC on POW, truck vs car. Male 20s stable condition and female 50s in serious but stable condition. Extrication by @OttFire.



Collision sur POW. Camion vs auto. H20s en cond. stable et F50s en cond. sérieuse mais stable. Extrication par @IncendiesOttawa.#Ottnews pic.twitter.com/00WgqykTDM — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) November 13, 2017

It happened on Prince of Wales Drive, between Carsonby Road and Ormond Road late Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Police are investigating.

Ottawa Paramedics say Ottawa Firefighters were also called in, to help extricate trapped patients.