Hawkesbury, Ont. grandparents win $1 million Lotto 649 prize

Two Hawkesbury, Ont. grandparents say they plan to do home renovations and go on a family vacation after winning a $1 million lottery prize.

Andre and Christiane Joly won the prize in the Jan. 26 Lotto 649 draw. They say they used the OLG App to check their ticket.

“We told our daughter right away,” Andre told OLG officials when picking up their winnings, according to a news release.

The couple bought their winning ticket at Asselin’s Your Independent Grocer on Cameron Street in Hawkesbury.