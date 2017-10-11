

CTV Morning Live





Possible strike action is threatening classes at Algonquin College and La Cite Collegiale.

The union representing faculty at Ontario's public colleges has set a strike deadline of just after midnight on October 16.

That could cancel classes as of Monday.

OPSEU represents 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians at 24 public colleges across Ontario.

In a statement, bargaining unit chair JP Hornick said Tuesday was "another frustrating day of bargaining, during which our employer once again refused to consider key faculty issues."

The union says it wants faculty and students to have more of a voice in academic decisions.

The colleges bargaining team put forth what it calls a "final" offer, which includes a 7.75 percent wage increase over four years, with a full-time faculty maximum of more than $115,000 by late 2020.

The chair of the colleges bargaining team is calling on OPSEU to put the offer to a vote.