

CTV Ottawa





More than 12,000 people walked through the steamy doors of Carleton's greenhouse this week as part of its annual butterfly exhibit.

The nine-day event features roughly 1,300 different butterflies from 43 different species.

"White I don't have pink and purple, I have almost every other colour," said Jen Skaines, a Carleton Alumni and one of the volunteers who brings the event to life.

Carleton's biology department starts working on the project in the Spring and many of the butterflies don't take flight until days before the free event. The insects are purchased in the chrysalis phase of development, meaning they are starting to change from a catepillar into a butterfly.

This year's display of colourful creatures was more popular than ever drawing lines upwards of 2.5 hours.

The live butterfly display depends on donations and volunteers.

The 18th exhibit wrapped up Sunday, October 8 at 4 p.m.