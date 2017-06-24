Boy in critical condition after he was found in cardiac arrest in pool
Ottawa Paramedics ambulance
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:28PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition Saturday after he was found in cardiac arrest in a residential pool.
It happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Fortune Drive in Orléans.
Paramedics say family members initiated CPR and paramedics took over with aggressive resuscitation measures.
More to come...
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Information on LCBO negotiations under media blackout
- Paramedics called to Amberwood Village Golf and Country Club after some exposed to noxious chemical
- Elderly Kemptville couple just wants to be together again
- U2's Bono, The Edge coming to Parliament Hill on Canada Day
- Flood victims finding a new normal after flood waters recede