A blaze in Vanier over the weekend is being investigated by the Ottawa Police Arson unit as one of many suspicious fires in the area.



The fire broke out on Montfort Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017. One person was inside but got out safely. No injuries were reported and damages are pegged at $450,000.



This fire was just the latest in a string of blazes in the area this spring. In early April, there were three fires at homes in three spots around Vanier within hours of each other. In each case, the fires started in the front of the homes.



Then, in the early morning hours of May 20th crews were called to a home on Shakespeare Street for a fire that had started on the front porch.



Sergeant Dave Christie explained that police believe one person or group is responsible for all five fires. "We believe it’s the same person or persons just based on the manner in which the fires are set,” he said. “Whether or not it’s a group or one individual we don't know that at this time."

Christie explained that all the fires are a crime of opportunity and that the arsonist is lighting combustible materials found at the scene. "They're not bringing materials to the scene or they’re not manipulating available fuel at the scene," he said. "They're simply just coming across combustible materials, namely recycle boxes or garbage cans and setting them on fire."

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is asking those who live in Vanier to keep recycling and composting bins either inside or away from their homes to help prevent the spread of fire.