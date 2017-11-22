Arrest in Lowertown homicide
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 8:30AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 8:32AM EST
Ottawa Police have made an arrest in connection to last weekend’s fatal stabbing in Lowertown.
45-year-old Adrian Johnson was found suffering from stab wounds near the corner of King Edward Avenue and Murray Street Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
Major Crime Investigators tell CTV News a man was arrested around 12 a.m. Wednesday. No other details were released.