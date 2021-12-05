Youth dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.
Published Sunday, December 5, 2021 1:11PM EST
File photo of a Brockville police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
Brockville police say a youth has died after being hit by a train early Sunday morning.
Police said they were called to the CN Rail tracks at Perth Street at around 1:15 a.m. after a freight train struck a pedestrian.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
"On behalf of the Brockville Police Service and everyone involved in this incident, I would like to share my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the person lost," Staff Sergeant Darryl Boyd said in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing with the Brockville Police Service, CN Police and the OPP.