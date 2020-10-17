OTTAWA -- Ottawa set a new record for COVID-19 cases in a single month just 16 days into October, with people under the age of 30 accounting for nearly half of all new cases of the virus.

Ottawa Public Health has reported 1,581 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 1. In September, there were 1,413 laboratory-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

The COVID-19 case count in October surpassed September's record total on Friday, when 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Statistics available on Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows 756 of the 1,581 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 this month involve residents under the age of 30.

There have been 393 cases involving residents ages 20 to 29, a total of 234 cases with residents ages 10 to 19, and 129 cases of COVID-19 involving residents under the age of 10.

In September 399 Ottawa residents aged 20 to 29 tested positive for COVID-19, while 189 people ages 10 to 19 and 126 residents under the age of 10 also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told Council that Ottawa had the highest rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Ontario.

"Just over the last week, Ottawa had 70 people per 100,000 testing positive. Toronto had 57."

Last weekend, Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa's COVID-19 overall status to "Red."

During her appearance at Council, Dr. Etches said the COVID-19 situation has "not gotten better since the last time I've spoken to you. Things have deteriorated, in fact, quite a bit over the last two weeks."