OTTAWA -- A Brockville man is facing charges after police seized nearly $30,000 worth of crystal meth and fentanyl.

Brockville Police say the suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Kingston earlier this year.

“The investigation led to the seizure of crystal meth and purple fentanyl indicative of dealing the deadly substances,” police said in a statement.

In addition to the drugs, police seized an explosive device, a mechanical drug press, drug packaging materials and Canadian currency.

Chris Farrell of Brockville faces several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons dangers and violating probation.