

Sara Cimetta , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say an 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning in the west end.

They say they were called around 12:40 a.m. to the 100-block of Ritchie St., which was also the scene of a shooting earlier this summer.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were seriously injured in that case.

Police are investigating.