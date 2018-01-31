

CTV Ottawa





During Bell Let’s Talk Day many Canadians shared their stories of mental illness to spread awareness of the one in five people affected by mental health in this country.

20-year-old Brianne Moore from Ottawa says she started to experience anxiety at just three years old.

“At three, I didn’t really know what anxiety was or what was going on with me, it was hard at that age, but I just knew that I had fears and I was trying to work through them,” Moore said.

In her teenage years Moore says she started to feel depressed and began to self-harm.

“It started as having difficulty concentrating…I was really sad all the time and things that used to make me feel good – didn’t make me feel good anymore.”

Moore was diagnosed with major depressive disorder, as well as borderline personality disorder.

She reached out for help, attending counselling, and receiving coping strategies. Now she uses her personal experiences to let others know they are not alone.

Dr. Raj Bhatla from the Royal Ottawa says mental illness may be affected even more people than currently recorded.

“We traditionally hear about one in five, but increasingly we think the number is one in three that are affected,” Bhatla said.

Anyone dealing with mental health issues can contact the following emergency contacts.

Crisis Lines

Mental Health Crisis Line

1.866.996.0991

Ottawa and the counties of Prescott Russell, Renfrew and Stormont Dundas and Glengarry

613.722.6914

Leeds & Grenville district

1.866.281.2911

Pembroke Regional Hospital Mobile Crisis Team

613.732.3675 ext. 8116 or 1.866.996.0991

Youth Services Bureau 24/7 Crisis Line

613.260.2360 or 1.877.377.7775