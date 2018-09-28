

CTV Ottawa





Several new charges have been laid against Ottawa Police Const. Eric Post after three more female victims came forward to police.

Post was charged on Sept. 19 with 21 criminal offences including sexual assault, uttering threats, and forcible confinement.

That brings the total charges Post faces to date to 32 with a total of seven women coming forward with allegations.

The new charges are:

Breach of Trust by Official x6

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Criminal Harassment x2

Forcible Confinement

Post’s bail hearing Friday was postponed and he'll appear in court to face the new charges instead.

Post has been suspended from the force since June.

Police believe there could be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760 or e-mail at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.