

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police say a young girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened on Gouin Street near Migneault Street at around 4:15 p.m.

The girl, who police say is nine years old, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

There is no word of any charges at this time.