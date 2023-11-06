You can get a ticket for using cling film in place of your windshield

Ontario Provincial Police want to remind drivers that plastic wrap is not a suitable replacement for a missing windshield.

Grenville OPP stopped a driver Monday afternoon whose vehicle looked more like a bowl of leftovers in the fridge than a proper car.

"If you have ever asked yourself if plastic wrap would make a suitable windshield replacement, the answer is most definitely NO," police said on X.

This isn't just an aesthetic choice. You can get a ticket for it.

In this case, the driver was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle.