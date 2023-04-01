World Men's Curling Championships underway in Ottawa

The world's best men's curling teams have taken to the pebbled ice in Ottawa, vying for the championship cup.

"We watch these guys all the time. To watch them here in person is just awesome," said Valerie Haggart, one of the handful of City View Curling Club members cheering on Canada's curling sensations Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden, Geoff Walker and Ryan Harnden.

The nation's capital is welcoming curlers from 12 countries to the Arena at TD Place and thousands of fans will sweep into the house of the course of nine days. This marks the first time Ottawa is hosting a world men's curling championship.

"Since they announced it coming to Ottawa, we purchased tickets and made sure our jerseys were ready to go,” said Steve Parsons, also a member of City View Curling Club.

“It’s great to be out and watch top notch the best men's curlers in the world,” said Sue Wilkinson, cheering on Team Canada.

The city was supposed to host in 2021 but the event was swept over to Calgary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are eager to host the big tournament this year.

“I think it’s fantastic for the fans of curling but even better for people who haven’t seen curling live,” said Elaine Brimicombe, the vice-chair of the World Men's Curling Championship.

More than 300 volunteers are helping out with the tournament that is also expected to add a boost to the local economy.

“I expect this is in the 12- to 15-million dollar impact range… so it’s huge for us,” said Glenn Duncan with Ottawa Tourism.

Between draws, you can find curling enthusiasts partying at the Patch, located in the Aberdeen Pavilion.

The public is welcome to "rock" out to live music and games, and a chance to meet top curlers. It's open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight. Kids are welcome up to 8 p.m.

The championship runs until April 9. Fans are hoping that, by next Sunday, Team Canada will "hurry hard" and hoist the championship trophy.