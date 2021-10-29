Advertisement
Worker seriously injured in a workplace accident east of Ottawa
Published Friday, October 29, 2021 1:25PM EDT
File
OTTAWA -- A 34-year-old worker suffered serious injuries in a workplace accident in Alfred-Plantagenet Township.
Emergency crews were called to a workplace on Concession 7 near County Road 15 east of Ottawa at approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday.
An Ornge Air Ambulance transported the victim to hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police say no other information will be released about the incident.
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating.