Worker dies after falling from Carling Avenue construction site

The Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development is confirming that a worker has died after falling from a construction site in Ottawa.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, the ministry says it was notified of a fatality at the site at 275 Carling Ave.

"A ministry inspector has been assigned," the ministry said. "As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time."

Ottawa paramedics were called to 275 Carling Ave. at 1:45 p.m. Monday on reports of a workplace injury. A worker was found on the ground near scaffolding, paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The worker's identity has not been released.

Staff at the site say the worker was in a hoist and fell from the fourth floor.

The developer, Katasa Group, offered the company's condolences in a statement.

"Our general contractor, Burmont, is working with The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development and Ottawa Police as they are currently conducting their investigation onsite after the incident," the satement said. "We offer our sincere condolences to the worker's family and loved ones during this difficult time."

This is a developing story... More details to come...

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Austin Lee.