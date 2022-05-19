Woman sexually assaulted in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a sexual assault in Sandy Hill.

Police say a woman was walking in a secluded area on Chapel Street, near Laurier Avenue, between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday when she was assaulted by an unknown man.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, 5'9", with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark clothing and light-coloured running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.