OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Winterlude set to return in 2024 after three years of disruptions

    Liviane Hart skiing for the first time at Winterlude in Gatineau. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Liviane Hart skiing for the first time at Winterlude in Gatineau. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

    The 46th edition of the Winterlude festival is set to return to the capital region from Feb. 2 to Feb. 19, 2024.

    In a news release Thursday, the National Capital Commission announced the winter festival's return which will see a host of indoor and outdoor activities across Ottawa and Gatineau.

    Winterlude is hoping to return to regularly scheduled programming after three disappointing years for the festival, which were held virtually in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and an unusually warm winter this year.

    Unseasonably high temperatures in 2023 prevented the opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway, cancelling popular attractions such as the Ice Dragon Boat Festival and melting the popular ice sculptures on Sparks Street.

    This year, the festival is hoping to make a comeback with over 200 activities planned.

    The festival will spotlight Indigenous culture from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 and highlight their cultural practices, spiritual beliefs, history and languages.

    Activities on the canal, weather permitting, will feature the festival's first-ever Capital Pride Ice Parade along with favourites such as the Ice Dragon Boat Festival, DJ's and rest stops along the skateway.

    On Sparks Street, the ice sculptures will return as well as Buskerfest, featuring performers from across the Ontario and Quebec.

    Snowflake Kingdom, located in the northern part of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, will return for snow tubing, obstacle courses, a breakdance battle and many more family-friendly activities.

    Residents can visit the calendar of events for more information and those interested in volunteering can explore the opportunities available.

