Family day weekend in the capital meant business was booming in the ByWard Market.

"The ByWard Market's always been the heart of the city and with Winterlude here it really feels like the heart is pumping." said ByWard Market BIA executive director Jasna Jennings.

The final weekend of the 41st Annual Winterlude fesitval welcomed thousands more families to the capital region; from Ottawa's downtown market, to Gatineau's Jacques Cartier Park.

Getting ready to rip it down the zip-line on the final week of Winterlude at Cartier Park in Gatineau ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/wUd09hvWkS — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) February 17, 2019

"No better way, temperature is great; looking forward to some Beavertails and some hot chocolate." said Christine Constantine while skating with her child on the Rideau Canal at Dow's Lake.

Previously set up at Confederation Park, shows and performances moved to the ByWard Market this year; including ice sculptures and street vendors. There were electric music concerts and bed races run on York St. Businesses reaped the rewards of the 3-week festival.

"Some of the businesses told me yesterday it was like Canada Day." said Jennings of the near-record crowds in the market.

Jennings said plans are already underway for expanding next year's Winterlude experience.